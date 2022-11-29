Apex Legends Mobile makes a name for itself on iOS with an award

Apex Legends Mobile is the winner of Apple’s iPhone Game of the Year award, the company announced today.

The announcement was revealed in a tweet with an accompanying list of awards. It follows in the footsteps of such major names as League of Legends: Wild Rift, which won the award in 2021, and Genshin Impact, which won in 2020. While Apple didn’t provide a description as to why Mobile won the award, it did congratulate the development team on Twitter and shared a short video clip from the game.

Congratulations to @PlayApexMobile for winning the 2022 #AppStoreAwards iPhone Game of the Year. Here’s to squad-ing up and taking down your opponents to become a legend.



📲: https://t.co/Oz5NAq3q59 pic.twitter.com/2Fmh6pJ2a2 — App Store (@AppStore) November 29, 2022

The mobile version of the PC and console powerhouse takes many of the core tenets from its big sibling, including its battle royale structure and maps, a large roster of new and existing characters, and a plethora of weapons to choose from. The development teams at Respawn Entertainment and Lightspeed Studios, the latter of which is a subsidiary of Chinese entertainment giant Tencent, have made sure to give the game its own identity by introducing unique elements like mobile-first legends and exclusive limited-time modes.

Mobile recently received a large update in the form of Underworld, which added Apex Legends mainstay Revenant as a playable character and introduced a handful of upcoming holiday events. Like other legends on Mobile, Revenant is able to access a series of legend perks that change the way his abilities work. These legend perks are currently exclusive to mobile, giving Apex fans the chance to try out a fresh spin on an old legend.