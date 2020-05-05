Apex Legends is 2019’s most downloaded free-to-play game on PS4

It appears plenty of Apex Legends players jumped into the Outlands last year.

Respawn Entertainment’s hit battle royale was the most downloaded free-to-play game on the PlayStation 4 in 2019, Electronic Arts announced today.

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

“We’re humbled to see people around the world connecting through our games during this unprecedented period,” EA chief executive officer Andrew Wilson said. “Our focus continues to be on everything we can do for our people, our players, and our communities.”

Apex was able to beat out fellow free-to-play battle royale Fortnite in 2019. But since Fortnite was released in 2017, it makes sense that a new contender would garner the public’s attention.

Respawn developers continue to put an emphasis on rich lore for its characters, having expanded on the world dramatically over the year. Teasers released regularly and dev-to-fan communication has allowed the community’s engagement and excitement to grow. And with developers promising even more lore for 2020, players should be in for a treat.

Apex is setting up for its fifth season, which will include upcoming legend Loba and some potential changes to Kings Canyon. Fortune’s Favor is slated to release on May 12.