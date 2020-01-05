Apex Legends Global Series first Major schedule

Later this month, Respawn Entertainment and EA are kicking off the newly revealed Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) with an online qualifier for the tournament’s first Major in March. Anyone can participate, but to do so, they’ll need to battle their way to the top against other talented players.

The 2020 ALGS season will feature a total prize pool of over $3 million, which will be divvied up across multiple events throughout the year. The first of four Majors will take place from March 13 to 15 and will offer players the shot at taking home a piece of the event’s $500,000 prize earnings.

To qualify for the first Major of the year, Apex fans will need to participate in the first online tournament, which takes place on Jan. 25 and 27. Players can start forming their squads for the online qualifier by signing up through Battlefy and connecting their EA accounts. Team captains will need to fill out the online form with their teammates’ names to register the squad for the 2020 ALGS season. Registration for the first online tournament of the year begins Jan. 11.

The second event of the season will be another online tournament and will take place on Feb. 29 and March 2. This qualifier won’t be for the first Major but will instead qualify players to participate in the first Premier of the year, which has yet to be announced. Premier events are global live events that pit competitors from each global region against one another and will allow top performers to move onto Majors later in the year.

Players can find the full set of rules and eligible countries on Apex’s website. Currently, only three events have been revealed for the 2020 season: the first two online tournaments and the first Major of the year. More events will be announced as the year progresses.