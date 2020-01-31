Apex Legends community theorizes that Loba’s wolf gift is a cane topper she’ll use in-game

Yesterday’s Apex Legends season four trailer confirmed that Revenant will be the next champion joining the cast. But a new character that was introduced has fans looking further into the future.

Several Apex fans believe the little girl whose parents were murdered at the hands of Revenant is the upcoming legend Loba. And as the speculations keep pouring in, one theory claims that the wolf Loba’s father gifts her is actually a cane topper that she’ll use in-game. A savvy fan posted their findings on Reddit yesterday.

Do you all remember this picture? Could Loba’s gift do as a cane holder? Looks definitely like it 256 votes and 12 comments so far on Reddit

Former Respawn developer Tina Sanchez tweeted out a picture of herself in August wearing a motion-capture suit and holding a cane. Though fans assumed this was for Crypto’s season three launch, the hacker clearly doesn’t use a cane. As fans returned to this six-month-old tweet, it’s becoming increasingly plausible that Sanchez did the motion capture for Loba.

Fast forward to yesterday’s trailer and Marcos Andrade is wanted for stealing something “worth more than ten generations” of his family. The con-man then gifts his daughter what looks like a wolf cane topper.

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

This does seem odd at first because the little girl is seen running in the trailer without the aid of a cane. But another player commented in the Reddit post, hypothesizing that the wolf cane topper may actually be tied to her potential ability kit.

“So I was thinking about this, and realized, why the fuck would you give a kid a cane holder,” the player said. “Then I realized, this is more likely the item Loba’s father stole… If this is the item worth several times more than his family, it may be the thing that will give her Translocating abilities.”

If the wolf is actually an invaluable stolen item, it’s possible that it can give translocating abilities. This would be in line with Loba’s potential move set found by data miners that allows her to throw a disc and teleport wherever it lands.

Of course, this is all speculation and Respawn hasn’t confirmed any of this information. With season four kicking off on Feb. 4, it’s likely we won’t get more Loba news until the end of next season.