Apex is going to ‘continue to expand’ upon its lore in season 19 following Kill Code success

The past few seasons have been big for lore in Apex Legends. The Kill Code series and Revenant’s redesign put a greater spotlight on the game’s narrative than ever before, but it seems to only be the beginning of what Apex’s narrative team has planned.

At a recent press event showcasing all the new content coming with season 19 of Apex on Oct. 31, both design director Evan Nikolich and world director Eduardo Agostini highlighted the continued importance of lore to past, present, and future updates. Some of that importance will be visible in the major overhaul of Storm Point, which represents a significant character moment for Wattson.

Not only does the storm that hit Storm Point have ramifications for the design of the map, but it also has a notable impact on the world around it. “It has severely damaged a lot of the infrastructure, for example, the lightning rod and the storm catchers, which means that those are no longer able to supply energy to the cities of Gaea,” Agostini said.

Most importantly for Wattson, Storm Point directly powered the city of Suotamo. Suotamo has been called home by a variety of legends and side characters over the years, and in Wattson’s direct interest, was where Crypto grew up.

“There’s a rush to get that infrastructure set back up,” Agostini said. “We’ve got the Syndicate here along with Wattson, trying to create new energy sources so they can power back that city. Wattson has a personal stake in this, she wants to help her friend restore power to his hometown.”

That manifests via Wattson’s Town Takeover, Pylon, which is one of six new POIs on Storm Point in season 19. Within the POI, Agostini said players will be able to find a variety of references and Easter eggs tied to Wattson’s connections with her teammates, as well as her backstory. Curiously, he also hinted that some big revelations about Suotamo and “the Syndicate’s plans for it” can be found there, too.

The Syndicate has always been the malevolent force behind the scenes since Apex’s inception, but the faction’s role as the key antagonist in the Outlands has become more pronounced through the Kill Code series of cinematics. Anything they have planned for Suotamo can’t be good, and it might result in yet another moment of conflict where Wattson has to choose between her allegiances to the Syndicate and the legends she now calls family.

“We placed an even larger emphasis on lore this past season with Kill Code,” Nikolich said. “The team is going to continue to expand upon the lore and the world of Apex as we move into Ignite and the seasons beyond.”

Players will be free to explore Storm Point and discover all the new pieces of lore for themselves when Apex season 19 launches on Oct. 31 across all platforms, arriving with the map overhaul alongside new legend Conduit and a plethora of meta shifts.

About the author