Apex fans get a glimpse of Olympus map with new Instagram filter

A brief view of the city in the clouds.

Pedro Peres
Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends’ new map, Olympus, is a little over a week away, but Respawn shared a glimpse of what the map may look like in-game with an Instagram filter today. Based on the preview, the new arena may take place in a suspended location similar to the “UFO” in Kings Canyon.

The filter shows a large suspended structure raised in the air by some red balloons, like Apex‘s UFO, and a handful of spots near it: two industrial towers and a colossal ironclad structure reminiscent of a laboratory or one of the Hammond facilities on World’s Edge.

There is a new instagram filter named “Olympus” available on the official apex instagram just now. When you turn on the filter and circle around you can literally see the entire cloud city of Olympus from the outside. Unbelievably stunning ! from apexlegends

The towers appeared in promotional material showing Olympus and the Instagram filter likely depicts a part of the actual arena. Fans have been trying to enhance the promotional images to learn even more about the upcoming map with positive results.

Related: Everything we know about Olympus in Apex Legends

A player posted a desaturated version of a promo piece that sheds some light on what a part of Olympus could look like. It appears to be designed with hallways and walkways spread throughout the city and around smaller, pod-like structures. The image also shows skyscrapers in the far background and two cherry blossom trees in a hallway.

Olympus is coming to Apex on Nov. 4 when season seven launches. But fans will likely get a first look at the map for good during the season seven launch trailer, scheduled to debut tomorrow.