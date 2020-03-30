Apex data miner finds victim animations for Loba’s executions

Apex Legends fans expect Loba to be the next character to join the battle royale—and a data miner’s findings could point to that realization.

Well-known data miner iLootGames revealed victim animations for Loba’s executions last night. Although the gestures don’t show Loba’s movements, they do show how her victims move while receiving a finisher.

Well I tried to keep these quiet because I felt like they were too big of spoilers but someone finally found em before the devs were able to patch em out. These are the victim animation for Loba's finishers. First one is called "Point Blank" and second is called "Stomp" pic.twitter.com/dTtwL2TAeh — iLootGames (@iLootGames) March 30, 2020

The two finishers are called “Point Blank” and “Stomp,” according to iLootGames, and were tested on a recolored Wraith. The first animation starts with the victim on one knee and looking warily ahead. She’s struck with a sudden hit and drops to the floor.

In “Stomp,” the victim is crawling backward when she’s impaled with a sharp object through her neck. Wraith gestures as if she was trying to take a spear off her neck, but her demise is imminent.

The second animation may reference one of Loba’s most recognizable traits. Fans speculate that the legend carries around a cane, which could be the weapon Loba uses in the “Stomp” finisher.

Loba is a mysterious figure in Apex lore. Respawn hasn’t officially confirmed her existence yet, but the company likely hid her origin story in the Revenant trailer. In spite of the silence about her, data miners have uncovered a plethora of references to her in the game files—including character art and a possible skillset.

Related: Everything we know about Apex Legends‘ Loba

Data-mined information reflects the contents of the game’s files, and although it’s more often accurate than not, the animations iLootGames found could be changed before making their way to Apex.