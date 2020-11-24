All the new skins coming to Apex Legends with the 2020 Holo-Day Bash event

Respawn Entertainment dropped a new trailer today for Apex Legends’ 2020 Holo-Day Bash event, showing off a few cosmetic items coming to the store with the upcoming holiday season.

The event begins Dec. 1 and will run until Jan. 4. In addition to new cosmetics, Respawn is bringing back the limited-time Winter Express game mode. The mode will feature a few changes this year, including the introduction of a new train stop and Kings Canyon’s supply ships.

Several skins from the inaugural Holo-Day Bash will return to the in-game shop when this year’s event begins, according to the event’s info page. Among those returning to the store are Dasher Octane and Gibraltar’s Brudda Bear Gibraltar. Skins from the Old Ways event, including Young Blood Bloodhound and Outland Warrior Bangalore, will also be available for purchase while the event is live.

Respawn is launching a new rewards track for players to earn free goodies, too. During the event, players will have access to a set of missions that, when completed, will grant points to unlock different tiers of loot. Although the Apex developer has yet to reveal what rewards will be available, these point systems often yield Epic legend and weapon skins, as well as event-themed weapon charms.

Here are all the new skins Respawn teased in today’s 2020 Holo-Day Bash trailer.

Crystalline Perfection Loba, Absolute Zero Horizon

Cool Operator Crypto, Solstice Bloodhound

Frost Ancient Revenant

Deep Freeze Rampart