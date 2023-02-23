‘Actually hilarious’: ImperialHal claims Apex devs are making major mistake with Horizon nerfs

Even before the Apex Legends Season 16 patch dropped earlier this month, players desperately called for (and expected) Horizon’s weapon accuracy when using Gravity Lift to be nerfed into the ground.

The devs had previously experimented with it but felt it wasn’t ready. They did, however, suggest it would still happen at some point, and as expected, it arrived in Season 16.

But while most players are thrilled because they felt she was too overpowered, ImperialHal, who mains the legend, believes it was a bad move. “A map like Storm Point, without having the Horizon meta, is so bad,” he said on-stream on Feb. 20. “How do you even push a rooftop like that, with all three of them height, without Horizon’s Q?”

Hal said he didn’t want Horizon nerfed and believes it only happened after fans “bitched” about how she was “so overpowered” even though she barely appeared at LAN.

It’s not surprising he feels that way since it’s his signature hero. Fans are convinced it has blinded his judgment, though. They claimed it’s a “horrible take” and the nerf was a “needed change.”

ImperialHal also criticized another major change in the patch—the addition of the Nemesis AR weapon, which is already proving to be effective—insisting it’s “broken” and “kind of stupid.”

The new Apex season started on Tuesday, Feb. 14, so there’s still plenty of time for the meta to develop. More changes could be made depending on how things pan out, but at this stage, it looks like things are set in stone, including Horizon nerfs.