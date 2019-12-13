Respawn says 2 of Apex Legends’ holiday skins were “community sourced names”

Apex Legends’ Holo-Day Bash introduced new legend skins and two of them were named by a fan.

The ideas for Wraith and Caustic’s holiday-themed skins came from a fan’s Reddit comment, according to Respawn producer Josh Medina.

“I’ve said it before—if we don’t get a Christmas skin for Wraith called ‘Wreath,’ I’ll be very disappointed,” the original comment reads. “I also need Claus-tic.”

The suggestion came early in October following the first glance at Apex’s Halloween skins. After Holo-Day Bash’s introduction, Medina admitted that the names of the skins weren’t entirely Respawn’s idea.

“100 percent community sourced names,” Medina said. “I bookmarked the tread (sic) to come back to when naming the skins for the event.”

Claustic, as the name suggests, recolors the legend’s outfit to Santa Claus’ color palette, primarily red with green and gold details. His hair and beard are dyed white and he dons round glasses. The visual can be bought for 1,800 Apex Coins or approximately $18. Alternatively, players can unlock it with 2,400 crafting metals.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Wreath is an epic skin that changes her outfit to a black, green, and white color scheme and adds snowflake patterns to parts of her outfit. It costs 1,000 coins or $10. The epic skin costs less than its legendary counterpart and only requires 800 metals to craft.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Apex’s Holo-Day Bash kicked off last night and will stay live until Jan. 7. Players can hop aboard the Christmas train with the Winter Express limited-time mode or have a party on Mirage’s boat during the legend’s Town Takeover. Players can find the Mirage Voyage in World’s Edge and will obtain a special reward if they get the party started.