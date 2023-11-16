PlayStation Portal bug breaks integral Alan Wake 2 mechanic

The PlayStation Portal is finally here and while it’s proving to be a hit among players looking to game on the go, for those playing Alan Wake 2 there’s a big hurdle.

For Alan Wake 2, the PlayStation Portal’s touch screen doesn’t appear to be working as intended, and for many players isn’t registering their button presses. This is a particularly big problem because the Alan Wake sequel relies on the PlayStation Dualsense controller’s touchpad for different reasons, including opening the map and entering the Mind Palace. Given these are key uses, as you’d expect it’s required frequently during your journey.

Fortunately, among players dealing with this issue, a temporary fix has already been found. The solution is simply to put both thumbs on the screen and double-tap. This was first shared on Reddit by one Alan Wake 2 player.

It isn’t clear where the issue causing this problem lies. Players report having no trouble using the touch screen in other games so it appears to be an issue between Alan Wake 2 and the PlayStation Portal connectivity.

A future patch is expected to remedy the problem once the devs figure it out.

Having released quite close to one another, Alan Wake 2 is likely going to be a popular title for PlayStation Portal purchasers to try out with their new device over the coming months. We’re still in day one of PlayStation’s handheld game-streaming future, so perhaps we’ll see more bugs like this pop up with future releases.

If you’re in the U.S. or other lucky countries then the Portal is available right now, however, not all of the world has received this device yet and some won’t until 2024 at the earliest. You can check out if the PlayStation Portal is for you by checking your official Sony website.