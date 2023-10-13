Alan Wake 2 developer explains the ‘big problem’ with Xbox Series S

Alan Wake 2 is the latest in a long line of games to encounter challenges delivering the game on Xbox Series S, which has a “big problem.”

The lower-spec Microsoft console provides a cheaper entry to current-gen gaming for consumers but comes with a cost, as it is significantly less powerful than its big brother, the Xbox Series X, and other consoles.

That has resulted in concessions being made by several game developers when delivering a title for Xbox Series S and Alan Wake 2 is no different—with it announced that, unlike PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, there is no Performance Mode in the title.

Speaking to IGN on Oct. 7, Remedy’s communications director Thomas Puha gave a candid explanation of why that is the case, stating the GPU is a “pretty big problem” on the Xbox Series X.

Puha added they are working “really, really hard to make sure the visual quality still holds up” and that people usually accept a lower-spec PC may struggle in comparison to high-spec models, suggesting the same acceptance is needed with the two Microsoft consoles.

As Puha pointed out, the Xbox Series S is around half the price of the Series X and PS5, and there is a “massive difference” between the two. Plus, while you can scale on PC because of memory, that doesn’t work with the Series S.

It was then made clear that if you want to experience Alan Wake 2 in all its “next-gen glory,” you’ll need to steer clear of the Xbox Series S—and it’s not the first and won’t be the last title to experience such issues.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Xbox’s version of Baldur’s Gate 3 was delayed due to split-screen issues with Xbox Series S, though Phil Spencer denied there was a parity issue and the game is now set to launch on Microsoft consoles before the end of 2023.

